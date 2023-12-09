Popular New Hampshire pastor Jarrett Booker, 37, kills himself two days after he was fired for ‘sexually abusing minors’

A well-liked pastor from New Hampshire killed himself just two days after his church fired him for the ‘sexual abuse of minors’.Jarrett Booker, 37, was adopted at 18 months and raised in Virginia – before attending Liberty University. He moved to New Hampshire to work as a pastor at the Nashua Baptist Church.Booker’s employment was terminated on November 25 after church officials learned of an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against the pastor. On November 27 – just two days after his termination – Booker took his own life.The pastor recently celebrated his 11-year-anniversary with his wife Rachel – with whom he shared a son, Eddie.

