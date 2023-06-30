NY Post

Over 30 million Americans a year use benzodiazepines, or “benzos,” including Xanax, Valium, Ativan and Klonopin. Benzodiazepines are prescribed to treat anxiety disorders, insomnia, muscle spasms, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, seizures and epilepsy. But this widely used class of drugs is linked to severe side effects and life impacts that can last for years — even after people have stopped taking the drugs — a new study finds. “Patients have been reporting long-term effects from benzodiazepines for over 60 years. I am one of those patients,” Dr. Christy Huff, a cardiologist and co-author of the study, said in a news release. Huff, who is co-director of a patient advocacy group, Benzodiazepine Information Coalition, noted that she took the medication as prescribed and has not taken any benzodiazepines in four years, yet still experiences symptoms daily. “My life is quite frankly a living hell,” Huff wrote in a 2016 statement on the group’s website. “The only thing that has kept me going is the fact that I have a husband and 5-year-old daughter,” she added. “Honestly this is probably the only reason I have not ended my life.”

Read More