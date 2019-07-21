Canadian Broadcasting (CBC):

She looks like a Bond girl, and her job title was ‘computress’

Gentile and underspoken, as a mathematician who calculated the trajectories that returned astronauts from the moon, Poppy Northcutt knew what she was working on was historic.

“I feel like I’m participating in something that’s going to be part of history,” she told a CBC interviewer in 1969.

Northcutt was a member of the team at mission control with NASA’s Apollo program at the time of the moon landing in July of that year.

“I think the space program will be marked as one of the most significant things that occurred in the 20th century,” she added.

Northcutt’s work on the program had begun with Apollo 8, and according to the magazine Texas Monthly, “she would help guide every crew of astronauts back home through Apollo 13.”