NY POST

In yet another viral video at a Popeye’s chicken restaurant, a 55-year-old woman suffered several broken bones when she was slammed to the ground by an employee at a location in Tennessee last Tuesday following an argument over her bill. The mayhem unfolded inside a Popeye’s location in Columbia when the unidentified woman got into a screaming match with several workers over a refund she felt she was owed after allegedly being charged twice, according to The Tennessean. “When she got there she was treated with hostility and anger from the manager,” the woman’s lawyer Rocky Mcelhaney told the paper. “There were words back and forth.” Restaurant workers claim the woman, who is white, used the N-word. Mcelhaney said his client denied using the racial slur.

