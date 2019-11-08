INFOWARS:

This week, fried chicken hotspot Popeye’s brought back their notorious chicken sandwich, a popular menu item which sold out months ago following a poorly executed rollout which underestimated its demand.

The sandwich seems to be in plentiful supply this time around, but for some reason Americans are still losing their minds over it.

Earlier this week, a man died after he tried to cut in line at a Popeye’s in Baltimore.

I just wanna know what’s in these sandwiches 😂😂😂 dude throws whole ass bucket of sweet tea at Popeyes employee & then employee fires back 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VVJPrHh3W3 — Popeyes Fightz! 👊🏽🥊🐔 (@PopeyesFightz) November 7, 2019

“We have been able to determine that preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” a police spokesperson said.