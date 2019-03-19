THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

In late February, Pope Francis closed an unprecedented Vatican summit on clerical sex abuse by promising to protect children and help victims of what he called a plague of clerical sex abuse, but he offered few policy specifics.

Pope Francis declined to accept the resignation of a French cardinal convicted of covering up sexual abuse, the Vatican said on Tuesday, a decision that drew fire from victims and their advocates in France and abroad.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon had offered to step down in a private meeting with the pontiff on Monday.