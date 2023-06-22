Pope Francis met with Brazil’s Marxist President Lula da Silva at the Vatican on Wednesday.

The two South American leftists shared a kiss.

It was like the two socialists were old friends.

Since Lula “won” the presidential election late last year Brazil has strengthened ties with China, Venezuela and Cuban Marxists.

Former president and convicted felon and Socialist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s president in January.

And with his Socialist party back in power South America will be entrenched with Socialism and far-left leaders. Only Ecuador and Uraguay will not be led by far-left socialists.

Joe Biden’s “National Security Adviser” and Russiagate conspirator Jake Sullivan visited Brasilía in early December and invited the convicted criminal, Communist, and purported election fraudster Lula da Silva to visit Washington.

