BREITBART:

Pope Francis reiterated his anti-populist message in an address to Lithuanian authorities Saturday, suggesting that Lithuania’s greatness comes from its ability to accept and integrate immigrants.

Throughout its history, “Lithuania was able to shelter, receive and accept peoples of various ethnic groups and religions,” Francis said in his address. “All found a place to live in this land – Lithuanians, Tartars, Poles, Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, Armenians, Germans.”

Lithuania’s welcoming spirit must spread to the rest of Europe, the pope proposed, which is threatened by a populist spirit that places a premium on national security.

Francis said:

If we look at the world scene in our time, more and more voices are sowing division and confrontation – often by exploiting insecurity or situations of conflict – and proclaiming that the only way possible to guarantee security and the continued existence of a culture is to try to eliminate, cancel or expel others.

Lithuania’s history of welcoming others makes it especially suited to teach others and become “a bridge between Eastern and Western Europe,” he said. “This is the fruit of a mature history, which you as a people can offer to the international community and to the European Community in particular.”