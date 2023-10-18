Pope Francis Receives Dissident LGBT Nun in Vatican

Pope Francis received in private audience Tuesday Sister Jeannine Gramick, cofounder of the pro-LGBT group New Ways Ministry, which has been denied the title “Catholic” by Church authorities.The pope received Sister Gramick at his Casa Santa Marta residence for a 50-minute meeting Tuesday afternoon. Gramick, who was accompanied by 3 New Ways Ministry staff members, thanked Francis “for his openness to blessing same-sex unions, as well as for his opposition to the criminalization of LGBT+ people in civil society,” according to a firsthand witness.

“The meeting was very emotional for me,” Gramick said. “From the day he was elected, I have loved and admired Pope Francis because of his humility, his love for the poor and for those shunned by society. He is the human face of Jesus in our era.”In 1999, the Vatican’s doctrinal office, overseen at the time by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, publicly chastised Sister Gramick and New Ways Ministry for failing to present “the authentic teaching of the Church.”

