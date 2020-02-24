Breitbart:

ROME — Pope Francis said that policies proposed by populist politicians to curb mass migration only serve to stoke hatred and fuel fear, comparing them to Nazi rhetoric on Sunday.

In an address to a gathering organized by the Italian bishops’ conference in the southern Italian city of Bari, the pope connected dots between war, international migration, and climate change, three key issues of his pontificate.

Francis underscored the plight of “all who are fleeing war or who have left their homelands in search of a humanly dignified life,” while urging European nations not to close their borders to them.

“The number of these brothers and sisters – forced to abandon their loved ones and their lands, and to face conditions of extreme insecurity – has risen as a result of spreading conflicts and increasingly dramatic environmental and climatic conditions,” he said.

Read more at Breitbart