Pope Francis celebrated the World Day of Migrants and Refugees in the Vatican Sunday, insisting on the “moral duty” to welcome the stranger with the compassion exhibited by God himself. The Lord “upholds the stranger as well as the widow and the orphan among his people,” the pope said in his homily at morning Mass in St. Peter’s Square. “The Lord has a particular concern for foreigners, widows and orphans, for they are without rights, excluded and marginalized. This is why God tells the Israelites to give them special care.” Citing the biblical book of Exodus, Francis said that the God of Israel is the one who “executes justice for the fatherless and the widow, and loves the sojourner, giving him food and clothing.” “This loving care for the less privileged is presented as a characteristic trait of the God of Israel and is likewise required, as a moral duty, of all those who would belong to his people,” he said. Yet this message “is not only about foreigners; it is about all those in existential peripheries who, together with migrants and refugees, are victims of the throwaway culture,” the pope clarified.

