Pope Francis has condemned “the senseless war against creation” while calling for an end to fracking and fossil fuel use.

“Consumerist greed, fueled by selfish hearts, is disrupting the planet’s water cycle,” the pontiff laments in his message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. “The unrestrained burning of fossil fuels and the destruction of forests are pushing temperatures higher and leading to massive droughts.”

In his message, the pope denounces “predatory industries” that are “depleting and polluting our freshwater sources through extreme practices such as fracking for oil and gas extraction, unchecked mega-mining projects, and intensive animal farming.”

The “heartbeat of creation and the heartbeat of God,” he insists, today “do not beat in harmony; they are not harmonized in justice and peace.”

“Let us heed our call to stand with the victims of environmental and climate injustice, and to put an end to the senseless war against creation,” he urges in the message released Thursday.

