Pope Francis compared the border wall going up between the U.S. and Mexico to the Berlin Wall built in 1961 to keep East Germans from escaping into West Berlin and freedom.

Asked by Mexican reporter Valentina Alazraki what he thought of the Trump wall and of children being separated from the parents at the border, the pope said that building the wall is a mistake.

“I do not know what is going on with this new culture that defends territories by building a wall,” the pope said in a lengthy Spanish-language interview published Tuesday by Vatican News. “We already dealt with one, the one in Berlin, which brought us enough headaches and enough suffering.”

“But it seems that man does what animals do not do, right?” he continued. “Man is the only animal that falls into the same hole twice. We are repeating the same thing, right? Building walls as if that were a defense.”

“When defense is really dialogue, growth, welcome and education, integration, or the healthy limit of ‘that’s as far as we can go,’ but it’s human,” he said.

The pontiff, who is the ruler of the only completely walled-in country in the world and the smallest independent state by both area and population, said that he was not only referring to the U.S.-Mexico border here but of “all the barriers that exist.”