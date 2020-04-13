PJ MEDIA

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis sent a letter to leaders of social movements promoting “structural changes” to the “economy of exclusion and inequality.” Among other things, he encouraged these activists to use the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to spur radical change and launch a “humanistic and ecological conversion.” He also endorsed the idea of a universal basic income (UBI), championed by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Pope Francis addressed his letter to the World Meeting of Popular Movements (WMPM), an alliance of Roman Catholic Church leadership and “grassroots organizations working to address the ‘economy of exclusion and inequality’ by working for structural changes that promote social, economic and racial justice.”

