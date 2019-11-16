BREITBART

Pope Francis, the Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb of Al-Azhar of Egypt, and his retinue on Friday was the latest in a series of get-togethers between the two leaders.

Last February, the pope and the grand imam signed a joint declaration in Abu Dhabi, condemning “acts of murder, exile, terrorism and oppression” carried out in God’s name. We “resolutely declare that religions must never incite war, hateful attitudes, hostility and extremism, nor must they incite violence or the shedding of blood,” the 3,000-word text reads. “These tragic realities are the consequence of a deviation from religious teachings.” “We thus call upon all concerned to stop using religions to incite hatred, violence, extremism and blind fanaticism, and to refrain from using the name of God to justify acts of murder, exile, terrorism and oppression,” the two leaders declared. “God, the Almighty, has no need to be defended by anyone and does not want His name to be used to terrorize people,” they said. The nearly 3,000-word text, titled “Declaration on Human Fraternity for world peace and living together,” was signed in Abu Dhabi Monday by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University in Cairo during a global conference on the same topic. Along with the Grand Imam, Pope Francis also received Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt to the Holy See, Mahmoud Samy, and some personalities and representatives of the University of Al-Azhar and the Superior Committee in the Vatican Friday, according to a communique of the Holy See Press Office.

