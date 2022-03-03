The sicko who allegedly smashed his own feces in a Bronx straphanger’s face joked with cops that “s–t happens” before sneering to a Bronx judge, “F–k you, bitch.”

Frank Abrokwa, 37, was busted Monday at his homeless shelter in connection to the revolting Feb. 21 attack, according to cops and police sources.

Upon arrest, he made light of the attack, quipping to cops, “S–t happens. Haha. This is a s–tty situation. Haha,” Bronx Assistant District Attorney Grace Phillips said during Abrokwa’s arraignment late Tuesday.

Abrokwa — apparently impatient because Brooklyn detectives showed up to arrest him for an unrelated hate crime from September — also made a scene in Bronx Criminal Court.

Prior to his appearance before Judge Wanda Licitra, he could be heard in the holding area grumbling, “Why am I still here? I’m f–king tired of it. I’m hungry.”

