‘Poolside Karen’ filmed hurling racist insults at family claims they attacked her ‘like a swarm of bees’ and later found ‘fake fingernails in her hair’ – and says previously unseen video proves it

The woman dubbed ‘Poolside Karen’ for hurling racist insults at a family enjoying the July 4th holiday says the group surrounded her ‘like a swarm of bees’ and that their ‘fake fingernails’ ended up in her hair during the attack.

In a new talk with Inside Edition, Blair Featherman, 49, doubled down on her innocence following her interview with DailyMail.com and shared new footage which she says shows she was the victim.

‘They swarmed over like a swarm of bees, it was very fast,’ Featherman said in the new sit-down, adding that the group allegedly stole her phone as she was filming.

The woman also said she later discovered fake fingernails that had ‘ripped off’ in her hair when the group of alleged ‘pool hoppers’ swung at her.

The incident happened at a swanky apartment complex in Lakewood, Colorado, where the pool is gated and open only to residents.

