New York Magazine pounced on Ted Cruz when it was reported that he took his daughters to Cancun, Mexico, to seemingly make it appear that the heartless Texas senator left his poodle Snowflake alone at home.

In a moment of ‘bottom of the barrel’ reporting, the magazine tried to make the Senator look as heartless as possible. But they left out a number of key facts. Cruz flew his family down and then flew right back to his home in Texas. He was not gone long at all. And the pooch was not alone. A security guard was watching and caring for the pup.

Cruz worked with Governor Greg Abbott closely in the lead-up to the storm after getting advance notice from Joe Bastardi at Weather Bell.com that it was probably going to be far worse than expected.

The Texas senator took the warning seriously and has worked tirelessly to help Texans get through the monstrous storm. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.

My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe,” he said in a statement.

Cruz was excoriated in the media for his poor judgment, but the trip alone wasn’t enough for New York Magazine that seemed to conjure up a fake scandal within a scandal by making it appear Cruz’s pet poodle was “ditched” and left alone.

Snowflake was left at home while the senator and his family slipped away to Mexico https://t.co/l4mZAzzKvW — New York Magazine (@NYMag) February 19, 2021

Michael Hardy reported the poodle angle after visiting Cruz’s Houston home and spotting Snowflake at 1 p.m. on Thursday peering out the front door. Cruz left at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday and returned home around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Is this Senator Cruz’s house?” Hardy asked a man who got out of a vehicle in Cruz’s driveway. That man was a security guard who informed the reporter that it was Cruz’s home but that he was not there. He also told Hardy that he was taking care of the dog.

Hardy doubled down with a tweet from his own account and managed to deceive scores of followers eager to believe the worst about Cruz.

“Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle,” he claimed.

