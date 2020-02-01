The Sun:

One online seller from Beijing told Mail Online he is selling more special masks than ever before.

The news comes after China’s top expert for infectious diseases warned pets could be infected by Coronavirus.

So far, it has spread to 21 countries and regions and infected more than 7,900 people.

However the World Health Organisation claims it has not seen any evidence of the virus being passed onto cats or dogs.

Zhou Tianxiao, 33, started selling special masks for dogs in 2018 to help protect them from air pollution.

But since the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan earlier this month, Mr Zhou has gone from selling 150 masks a month to at least 50 a day.

He said: “Most [dogs] have started to wear [masks]. Because there is this virus, people pay more attention to their health and their pets’ health.”

He sells the masks for 49 yuan (£5.40) for a pack of three.