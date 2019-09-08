NY POST

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said talks with the Taliban are off for now and the U.S. is bringing home the top diplomat working in Afghanistan on the heels of President Trump cancelling a secret meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders. “For the time being they are,” Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday,” when asked by host Chris Wallace if the talks were off. Pompeo added that Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation at the State Department Zalmay Khalilzad was coming home.

