NEW YORK POST:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged Tuesday that ISIS is regaining strength in Iraq and Syria — as he insisted that the caliphate is still defeated.

“It’s complicated. There are certainly places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago,” the secretary told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

“The caliphate is gone and their capacity to conduct external attacks has been made much more difficult. We’ve taken down significant risk — not all of it, but a significant amount.”

The nation’s chief diplomat then added that he and the State Department were very pleased with the work they had done.

“What we’ve always said is the caliphate’s been gone and there’s always risk that there will be a resurgence, not just from ISIS. There’s risks from al Qaeda and other radical Islamic terrorist groups.”