Former President Donald Trump is now “more likely to beat Biden,” a prominent pollster predicted following a bombshell Colorado Supreme Court ruling to remove Trump, the Republican frontrunner, from the state’s primary election ballot.

High-profile pollster and political consultant Frank Luntz told CNN Tuesday that the court’s 4-3 decision will have “the same impact as his 91 indictments,” which saw Trump’s poll numbers leap ahead.

