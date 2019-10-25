BREITBART:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is gaining some political momentum in Iowa after the fourth Democrat debate, according to polls.

In Iowa State University poll released Thursday showed Buttigieg surging into second place, behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Buttigieg now has 20 percent support, up seven points from last month and Warren has 28 percent, up four points.

The Iowa State University poll featured 598 likely Democratic Caucus attendees in Iowa from October 18-22 and was conducted online.

A Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll of Iowa Democrats released Monday showed Buttigieg up seven points from an earlier primary survey released in June. The new poll showed Buttigeg was in third place with 13 percent while Biden had 18 percent and Warren had 17 percent. The Suffolk poll featured 500 likely Democratic caucusgoers.

An Emerson poll released last week showed the South Bend mayor at 16 percent, below Warren and Biden with 23 percent each. The Emerson poll featured 317 Democrat caucus voters.

Buttigieg made a conscious effort to paint himself in the fourth presidential debate on CNN as a safer alternative to radical Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and emphasized his willingness to “heal” the nation after defeating President Donald Trump in 2020.