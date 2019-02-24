BOSTON HERALD

Another presidential poll, another dose of bad news for Elizabeth Warren. Our senior senator and declared presidential candidate found herself trailing two other well-known but undeclared Democrats — as well as an upstart U.S. senator from California — in a UMass poll of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden led the list of declared and potential candidates in New Hampshire at 28 percent, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (20 percent) and Sen. Kamala Harris (14). Sanders has since announced his intention to again run for president, but had not at the time of this Feb. 7-15 survey. All Warren could muster, despite officially announcing her candidacy in Lawrence — in the shadow of the Granite State — was a disappointing 9 percent. No one else registered more than 6 percent. Warren did score the highest in one poll category — most polarizing. Twenty-six percent of those surveyed indicated they would not vote for her if she became the party’s nominee, the highest negative the field. Warren’s poll numbers follow a discouraging pattern. In a December University of Massachusetts/YouGov survey of probable Democratic presidential candidates, Warren again trailed both Biden and Sanders, while in a Suffolk University Political Research Center/Boston Globe poll of likely Massachusetts voters released in September, 58 percent didn’t approve of Warren running for president — a result that shocked veteran pollster David Paleologos, Warren probably can take some comfort in the relatively small sample size of this latest poll, 337, and its relatively high margin of error, 6.8 percent. However, it did reinforce the obstacles she continues to face — both politically and personally.

