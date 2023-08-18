POLLAK: The Georgia Indictment Was Triggered by Fake News

The indictment against President Donald Trump and 18 lawyers, aides, and supporters has been widely criticized, but even many of the critics have missed the most important flaw: the fact that the entire grand jury investigation began with a bit of fake news. The fake news was reporting that Trump had told Georgia officials, by telephone, to fabricate votes. In early January 2020, for example, Trump was reported to have told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes he needed to win. Actually, what Trump said was: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state” (emphasis added). Trump was not giving an order. He was talking about his own feelings.

And as Scott Adams noted this week, Trump was speaking in the context of believing he had already won the state. He believed the proof was out there; he didn’t need to make anythig up. As George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley has noted: “While others have portrayed the statement as a raw call for fabricating the votes, it seems more likely that Trump was swatting back claims that there was no value to a statewide recount by pointing out that he wouldn’t have to find a statistically high number of votes to change the outcome of the election. It is telling that many politicians and pundits refuse to even acknowledge that obvious alternate meaning.”

