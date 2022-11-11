Republicans say that the new U.S. House of Representatives majority, which they are likely to control, should immediately disband the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. I wish to disagree in the strongest possible terms: the work of the committee remains incomplete, and must be allowed to continue, because the American people expect and deserve to know the full truth.

The committee has yet to hear from outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who was in charge of security arrangements at the Capitol that day. She should be called to testify, and should be asked to hand over all of her documents, text messages, and phone records pertaining to the Capitol riot. She should be eager to comply, because she cares deeply about the truth, and protecting our democracy.

The committee should also call Vice President Kamala Harris for her unique perspective on political violence. She participated in a Black Lives Matter event outside the White House in May 2020, just hours after rioters injured dozens of federal officers and forced the evacuation of the president to a bunker. She also urged the public to bail out rioters in Minneapolis, some of whom later committed violent crimes.

In addition, the committee should call member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his expertise on conspiracy theories and attempts to reverse elections. He spun the “Russia collusion” theory, which turned out to be false, then worked with a “whistleblower” — whom he hid — to engineer the impeachment of a duly elected president. Schiff also probed the private phone records of innocent people; he should be eager to explain.

