Pollak on Savage: Trump Could Take Oath of Office in Prison and Walk Free

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak told Dr. Michael Savage on his podcast Friday that it was possible Donald Trump could be railroaded by a D.C jury — but could take the oath of office in prison, pardon himself, and walk out a free man.

The interview, recorded on Wednesday, was released on The Michael Savage Show. Dr. Savage asked Pollak about the possibility, raised by criminal defense attorney Dan Horowitz, that some of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the recent Georgia indictment could “flip” on the former president.

