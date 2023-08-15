Pollak: Key Takeaways from Georgia Indictment of Donald Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 lawyers, aides, and supporters in Georgia late Monday night for their efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results. It was the fourth indictment of Trump, after a New York indictment for allegedly falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels affair; a federal indictment in Miami over presidential records; and a federal indictment in Washington, D.C., over January 6. Here are 11 key takeaways.

The RICO statute is a tactic to secure an easy conviction of Trump, even if it is overturned. The Georgia case invokes a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute, of the kind used to prosecute mobsters for large criminal enterprises. As Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz noted, RICO prosecutions often survive early procedural motions, and lead to convictions, though they are often overturned on appeal. Democrats want a conviction before Election Day. The indictment was rushed, and leaked by Fulton County before the grand jury had voted. Though a “special” grand jury — with a clear anti-Trump bias — had already recommended charges against Trump, the grand jury that voted to indict him on Monday only heard testimony for one day. Hours before the grand jury voted, however, the county court posted, then deleted, a document that resembled the final indictment, which may have violated Trump’s rights and suggests a rigged process. DA Fani Willis is fundraising off the prosecution and running for reelection next year. Willis was reprimanded by a judge last year for hosting a fundraiser for a Democrat who was running against one of the potential targets of her grand jury investigation. She is also running for reelection in 2024. Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who ran explicitly on a promise to find a way to prosecute Trump, Willis’s own political and fundraising interests are hard to separate from her handling of the case. The indictment was announced shortly before midnight, for no apparent reason. There was no reason for Willis to rush the indictment before midnight, or to hold a late-night press conference, other than to ensure that the indictment would dominate news coverage the following day. The fact that the indictment was filed in the “dead of night” reinforced the sense that this is fundamentally a political prosecution, meant to cause maximum damage to Trump as the 2024 presidential race begins.

