Remember this the next time President Joe Biden claims the Republicans are the party of the “rich”: Daniel S. Goldman, heir to the Levi Strauss clothing fortune, just bought a congressional seat in New York, spending $5 million of his personal stash.

Goldman, former henchman to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as impeachment counsel for the House Intelligence Committee, is also a certified Russia hoaxer who doggedly pushed the fraudulent “dossier” on Trump and hoped a “pee tape” would emerge.

In the impeachment investigation, he questioned witnesses behind closed doors and would not explain to the House Judiciary Committee why his committee had snooped on the phone records of Trump’s lawyers and Republican members of Congress.

A former federal prosecutor, Goldman has no natural constituency, but won the 10th congressional district Democratic Party primary — and hence the seat — by vastly outspending his more prominent rivals by dipping into his personal piggy bank.

