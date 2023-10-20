Pollak: Biden’s Oval Office Address Puts Israel in Danger Again

President Joe Biden gave a disastrous Oval Office address on Thursday evening, turning his successful visit to Israel into a potential foreign policy nightmare.He began with heartfelt expressions of solidarity with Israel, and with the thousands of victims murdered, wounded, and kidnapped by the Palestinian terror group, Hamas. But then he tried to tie Israel, an issue that unites the American public, to Ukraine, a war that is becoming increasingly unpopular and that Americans do not understand.It was a worrying sign that Biden’s support for Israel might be weak, and conditional. On his visit, Biden got the empathy part of the visit right.

It was impressive that he went at all, and when he did, he said the right thing: “You are not alone.”But he made a mistake by insisting on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, knowing full well that it will be seized by Hamas terrorists, and undermining Israel’s call for all the hostages — including Americans — to be released first. And now he has jeopardized funding for Israel’s war effort by tying it to funding for Ukraine’s months-old stalemate against Russia.The most charitable way to describe this linkage is that it was an attempt to justify support for allies in general. But it looked and felt more like a way to exploit atrocities to justify billions more in defense spending. That will delight lobbyists and contractors in Washington, but will infuriate Americans who wonder why Biden will not spend even a fraction of those billions on finishing the wall along the southern border, to keep our own country safe.

