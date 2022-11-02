White suburban women favor Republicans by 15 points, moving 27 points away from Democrats since August, a Wednesday Wall Street Journal Poll found.

The demographic of white suburban women, representing 20 percent of the electorate, is a key indicator of which party will control Congress after November 8.

Among their greatest concerns is the Democrats’ soaring inflation. Sixty-six percent of white suburban women say inflation is causing major financial hardship, up from 54 percent in August.

Fifty-four percent of white suburban women believe that President Joe Biden’s economy is in a recession. Seventy-four percent say his economy is headed down the wrong track, the poll outlined.

In contrast, abortion, the issue Democrats are most touting before the midterm election, is less relevant than the sagging economy. “It’s absolutely true that these women have shifted their gaze more on the economy than abortion,” Democrat pollster Molly Murphy told the Journal.

Overall, 74 percent of white suburban women said the nation is headed in the wrong direction. Sixty-five percent said so in August.

