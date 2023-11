Poll: Voters Trust Donald Trump over Joe Biden on 10 Key Issues

Voters trust former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden on ten key issues heading into the 2024 election cycle, a Morning-Consult/Bloomberg poll found Friday.

The polling suggests Biden’s leadership on major policy issues failed to resonate with voters, which could negatively impact his reelection hopes.

Trump leads Biden among ten top issues:

Economy. Trump 50 percent, Biden 34 percent Infrastructure: Trump 42 percent, Biden 39 percent Housing: Trump 39 percent, Biden 38 percent Crime: Trump 45 percent, Biden 33 percent Immigration: Trump 50 percent, Biden 33 percent U.S.-China Relations: Trump 46 percent, Biden 34 percent Guns: Trump 42 percent, Biden 36 percent Labor and Unions: Trump 40 percent, Biden 39 percent Russia-Ukraine War: Trump 45 percent, Biden 34 percent Israel-Hamas War: Trump 43 percent, Biden 33 percent

Voters weighted their three top issues, two of which Trump polled over Biden:

Economy: 40 percent Immigration: 12 percent Democracy: 8 percent

