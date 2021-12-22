A recent poll revealed that registered voters prefer Republicans to have control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives after the midterm elections.

The poll conducted by Insider Advantage for the Center for American Greatness found that the respondents prefer having Republicans in control of the Senate over the Democrats, 51 percent to 42 percent. Only seven percent of the respondents said they had no opinion or were undecided.

The respondents also said they prefer the Republicans in control of the House over the Democrats, 48 percent to 43 percent. Only one percent of the respondents did not have an opinion or were undecided on the question.

While a recent analysis of state-by-state unemployment data from the Department of Labor showed that states with Republican governors and legislatures are leading Americans back to work quicker than those led by Democrats, this poll is the latest to show registered voters across the country prefer having Republicans in charge of both chambers after the midterms.

