Former President Donald Trump has enjoyed a three-point swing his way since June and now leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election match-up, according to the latest J.L. Partners-DailyMail poll.

The poll, published Monday, finds that 45 percent of the 1,000 likely voters sampled back Trump for the presidency, placing him a percentage point above Biden at 44 percent.

In a June J.L. Partners/ DailyMail poll, Trump garnered 44 percent and trailed Biden at 46 percent.

More here.