THE HILL:

Socialism is becoming more popular among women, according to a new poll conducted for “Axios on HBO.”

The Harris poll found 55 percent of women between 18 and 54 would prefer to live in a socialist country than a capitalist one. However, a majority of men prefer to live in a capitalist country, according to the poll.

Respondents also disagree over what makes up a socialist political system, pollsters found.

Universal health care is a socialist quality, according to 76 percent of them, as is tuition-free education, according to 72 percent.

Less than half or respondents, 46 percent, said democratically elected governments were part of a socialist political system.

The findings may play out in the Democratic presidential primary, where candidates are trying to break through the crowded field by defining their visions for America.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), are both seen as progressive lawmakers with policy proposals popular on the left. Sanders has branded himself for years as a Democratic socialist, whereas Warren has been clear to state she is a capitalist.