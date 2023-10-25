Poll Shows Rising Worldwide Opposition to Mass Migration

Opposition to mass migration is rising even faster in Chile, Sweden, and Germany than in the United States, according to a large international survey by USNews.com released Thursday.

Voters “from Denmark to Sweden to the United States – are cooling on support for immigration amid a global migration crisis,” says the report on the survey of 17,000 people across 36 countries.

“There’s somewhat of a negative consensus among receiving countries … that immigration laws need to be hardened,” admitted Cristián Doña-Reveco, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Nonetheless, governments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries are forcefully imposing huge waves of migration on their citizens, partly because the concentrated power of donors and investors often overwhelms the influence of distracted, busy voters.

The pro-migration survey asked people if they agreed that “My country should be more open to immigration.”

“The United States saw the second-largest decrease – from 67% agreement in 2022 to nearly 58% in 2023,” the site reported, even though the question nudges people to approve more migration because it downplays the pocketbook damage to citizens.

