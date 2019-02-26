NEW YORK POST:

The raging debate over late-term abortion, sparked by new laws in New York and Virginia that sought to guarantee abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned, has pushed more Americans into the pro-life camp, according to a new poll.

Barbara Carvalho, who directed the new Marist poll commissioned by the Knights of Columbus, a pro-life Catholic organization, said the numbers showed “a dramatic shift” in attitudes about abortion policy.

“Current proposals that promote late-term abortion have reset the landscape and language on abortion in a pronounced — and very measurable — way,” Carvalho said in a statement on the Knights’ website.

The survey showed that Americans were now as likely to identify as pro-life as they were pro-choice, with both at 47 percent.

Last month, a Marist survey on abortion found that Americans were more likely to identify as pro-choice than pro-life by a margin of 55 to 38 percent.

“The recent legal changes to late-term abortion and the debate which followed have not gone unnoticed by the general public,” Carvalho said.