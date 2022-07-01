Despite its relentless promotion in virtually every sector of society, belief in the reality of trans ideology is falling amongst Americans, a new poll shows.

The survey, conducted by Pew Research, found that only 38% of Americans believe biological sex does not determine whether someone is a man or a woman.

The poll, which involved more than 10,000 participants, found that 60% thought biological sex determined gender.

That number is up 4% on 2021 and up 6% from 2017, when Americans were asked the same question.

