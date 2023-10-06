Poll: Rising Number of Americans Against Arming Ukraine

The portion of Americans against sending additional weapons to Ukraine is on the rise, growing by seven percent since May, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll, published on Thursday, indicates that support for Ukraine is waning, as 46 percent of Americans were in favor of shipping weapons to the country in May, but now only 41 percent would back such an initiative. Conversely, 29 percent of Americans were against sending weapons in May, but that number has surged and now sits at 35 percent. This marks an 11-point swing in the change of public opinion.

There is a break among party lines, as 52 percent of Democrats surveyed continue to support military aid to the embattled nation. However, this is a sharp decline from May, when 61 percent of Democrats were in favor of continued military aid, per Reuters.

Conversely, just 39 percent of Republicans backed sending more weapons to the country in May, and that number has dwindled to 35 percent in the latest survey.

“The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and nationwide, surveying 1,005 U.S. adults,” noted Reuters’ Jason Lange and Patricia Zengerle. “It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points in either direction.”

