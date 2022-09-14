Support for legal cannabis continues to grow among Republican voters, a new poll found.

More than three quarters (76%) of GOP voters agree that if states legalize cannabis, the federal government should step aside and remove any obstacles, according to a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates (FLA) survey on behalf of the National Cannabis Roundtable (NCR).

The poll also found that 73% of Republicans favor legalizing cannabis for medical purposes.

The same percentage (73%) of GOP voters agree that legal cannabis businesses should be entitled to the same rights — such as access to banking services and U.S. stock exchanges — as other legal businesses.

“There’s been a massive shift in opinion, and its evidently clear that Republicans have extremely positive attitudes towards legal cannabis,” said former Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., an NCR advisory board member.

