A poll released Thursday shows slightly more than a third (39 percent) of Americans say they are “extremely proud” to be American ahead of Independence Day.

That count in 2023 is one percent higher than last year’s 38 percent, which was a record low according to polling firm Gallup, despite President Joe Biden’s promise to “restore the soul and to secure the future of America.”

UPI reports a total of 67 percent of those surveyed identified as either extremely proud or very proud, compared to 65 percent last year.

The poll, conducted over the first three weeks of June, also found 22 percent of American adults identify as “moderately proud,” while seven percent are “only a little” and four percent “not at all.”

The first edition of the poll in January 2001 found 55 percent of U.S. adults said they were “extremely proud” to be American with the response soaring between 65 percent and 70 percent from 2002 to 2004 before starting to decline in 2005.

Those saying they are “extremely proud” has been continuously low since 2018, averaging around 42 percent.

READ MORE