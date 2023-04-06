Former President Donald Trump took the lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical general election match-up on the heels of his indictment this week, according to a poll.

The YouGov poll, conducted for the Economist from Saturday through Trump’s arrest on Tuesday, shows 44 percent of registered voters would back the 45th president in a rematch of the 2020 election.

He sits two points ahead of Biden, who registers at 42 percent. Fourteen percent of respondents are undecided.

Trump enjoys a net-four-point swing his way compared to another YouGov poll taken for Yahoo! News on March 30 – which saw Trump’s indictment in the evening – and the following day. That poll showed Biden leading Trump by a margin of 45 percent to 43 percent among registered voters.

In the current poll, Trump leads Biden 39 percent to 38 percent with U.S. adult women. He also holds an advantage with independents as 35 percent of the demographic support him and 24 percent back Biden. Another 7 percent are still undecided, and 24 percent would not vote.

