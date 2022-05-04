Newsmax

The majority of Hispanic voters in the U.S. think President Joe Biden’s administration ought to close the southern border amid a spike in illegal activity, according to a new poll from The Trafalgar Group. The poll, which was conducted in partnership with the Convention of States Action, found that most voters in the U.S. think the Biden administration should temporarily close the border:

55.8% of all voters said Biden should close the border until issues are fixed.

33.5% of all voters said the border should remain open.

10.7% of all voters are unsure.

When broken down by race:

65.2% of Hispanic voters said Biden should close the border.

27.2% of Hispanic voters said Biden shouldn’t close the border.

7.2% of Hispanic voters are unsure.

57.6% of white voters said Biden should close the border.

34.6% of white voters said Biden should not close the border.

7.8% of white voters are unsure.

39.1% of Black voters said Biden should close the border.

38% of Black voters said Biden should not close the border.

22% of Black voters are unsure.

36.5% of Asian voters said Biden should close the border.

23.3% of Asian voters said Biden should not close the border.

40.3% of Asian voters are unsure.

