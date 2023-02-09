The majority of American adults say that they are sending more groceries compared to a year ago, and most also expect to pay more than they already do.

The latest Rasmussen Reports poll found that 85 percent of 1,000 American adult respondents say they are currently paying more for groceries than they were a year ago. That is compared to only nine percent that say they are not paying more and the six percent who are unsure.

However, the percentage of respondents who say they currently pay more for groceries than they were a year ago is slightly down from last August. At the time, 89 percent said they were paying more.

The current poll also found that a majority (57 percent) believe they are going to spend a higher amount on groceries a year from now. Twenty-two percent said they expect to pay “about the same,” while another ten percent said they would pay a “lower” amount, and 12 percent were unsure.

The exact same amount (57 percent) also said that rising food prices had changed their eating habits, while 37 percent said it did not, and six percent were also unsure.

