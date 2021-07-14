Breitbart:

A Hill-HarrisX poll released Wednesday shows more voters want to boost police numbers in their communities rather than diminish them.

Forty-four percent of registered voters in the July 8-9 survey said they want more police and policing activity in their community, The Hill reports.

By contrast, just seven percent of respondents said they want less police in their area while 50 percent said they want the same amount of police.

A majority of Hispanic voters, 54 percent, want more police in their community along with 46 percent of white voters and 29 percent of black voters, an outcome that runs against the perceived support for the Black Lives Matter movement and its defund the police cohorts.

The Democrat Defund the Police Movement is a colossal electoral disaster for the Democrat Party. https://t.co/sCQj7kWwPd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2021

