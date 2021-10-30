More registered voters oppose the Black Life Matter (BLM) movement for the first time since May 2018, according to a CIVIQS rolling poll.

Forty-four percent of the respondents said they oppose the BLM movement, compared to 43 percent who support it. Twelve percent said they “neither support nor oppose,” and one percent said, “unsure.”

The registered voters who answered the poll were asked, “Do you support or oppose the Black Lives Matter movement?”

Broken down by age group, more of the 50 to 64 and 65-plus age groups said they oppose the movement, while more respondents in the 18 to 34 and 35 to 49 age groups said they support it. Additionally, 52 percent of male respondents oppose, while 50 percent of females support the movement.

Read more at Breitbart