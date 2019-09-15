BREITBART

A majority of Hispanic Americans support President Trump’s seeking to prevent welfare-dependent legal immigrants from permanently resettling in the United States, a new poll finds. In August, the Trump administration published a regulation that ensures legal immigrants would be less likely to secure permanent residency in the U.S. if they have used any forms of welfare in the past, including using subsidized healthcare services, food stamps, and public housing — saving American taxpayers billions. The latest Harvard/Harris Poll finds Hispanic Americans, by a majority of 56 percent, support denying permanent residency to immigrants who are known to have used welfare or are likely to use welfare. Likewise, a majority of 65 percent of Hispanic Americans said illegal aliens should not be allowed to draw from taxpayer-funded welfare programs, as well as 71 percent of black Americans.

