Breitbart:

Nearly a majority of American registered voters disapprove of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s job performance as she moves toward impeaching President Donald Trump, according to a poll released Friday.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday found that 48 percent of American adults disapprove of the way Pelosi is handling her job as Speaker, while 38 percent disapprove of the House leader.

This serves as the second poll this week to find that nearly a majority or a majority of Americans disapprove of Pelosi.



A USA Today/Suffolk poll found that 51.2 percent of American registered voters either disapprove or strongly disapprove of Speaker Pelosi’s job performance as she moves towards impeaching President Trump.

The poll found that 30.4 percent strongly disapprove of her job performance, 20.8 percent disapprove, while 20.6 percent approve, only 10.6 percent strongly approve, and 11.6 percent remain undecided about the California Democrat’s performance as Speaker of the House.