CAMPUS REFORM:

A new poll shows that about three in ten American college students say that China is more powerful than the U.S.

The survey, conducted by College Pulse, collected responses from over 27,000 college students. Altogether, 8,394 respondents (30 percent) claimed that China, not the U.S., is the most powerful country in the world. China was the second-most selected nation in the poll, trailing only the U.S.

Although the U.S. won the plurality of votes, it received just under half of the total responses (48 percent) from survey participants.

Other notable nations include Russia (six percent), the United Kingdom (four percent), and Germany (three percent).

Campus Reform has previously conducted interviews with college students, some of whom have said that America is not the greatest country in the world.

In another video, students told Campus Reform that they trust the communist Chinese government over the Trump administration and U.S. intelligence.