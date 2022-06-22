Less than ten percent of Americans are following the January 6 committee’s hearings “very closely,” according to a new ABC News poll.

ABC News, in conjunction with Ipsos, found that just nine percent of Americans are following the January 6 committee’s televised hearings “very closely.”

The ABC News poll comes after the committee finished its first full week of televised hearings. The committee has held three public hearings, with four more on June’s congressional calendar.

So far, the committee’s efforts have only made a six percent difference in the amount of Americans who believe former President Donald Trump should be held criminally liable for the January 6 Capitol riot.

Although the committee portrays itself as “bipartisan,” ABC’s poll found the hearings are divided along party lines. For example, while 91 percent of Democrats think Trump should be charged with a crime for the Capitol riot, less than 20 percent of Republicans think so.

Additionally, the two Republican members seated on the nine-member committee were handpicked by House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she rejected the nominees submitted by House GOP Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

